Arrest made by police investigating murder of 84-year-old man in Co. Down
Sean Small (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in Co. Down have made an arrest.

Sean Small, 84, was found deceased outside a property in the Slievenabrock Avenue area of Newcastle on Sunday, August 24.

He had last been seen alive on August 19.

The PSNI has said that a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone with information which would assist with our enquiries to call us on 101, quoting 1746 — 24/08/25," said Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman.

Photos and footage — including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage — can be shared with police through a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.

