Arrest made in connection with murder of man in his 70s in Co. Tyrone

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in his 70s in Co. Tyrone have made an arrest.

At around 8pm on Thursday, police received a report of a serious assault inside a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon.

The victim was found seriously injured on the living room floor of the property and pronounced deceased a short time later.

"Our thoughts are with this man's family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy," Superintendent Peter Stevenson said on Friday.

On Saturday, the PSNI revealed they had arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

"Our officers remain at the scene today, as we continue to work to establish the full circumstances that led to this senseless attack," said Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact 101, quoting reference number 1576 of February 27.