Arrests made after Belfast stabbing
Arrests made after Belfast stabbing

TWO men have been arrested following a stabbing attack in Belfast.

Police were called to the incident in the Falls Road at 2.45am yesterday morning (May 26).

“Shortly before 2.45am, officers received a report of an altercation involving two men in the Falls Road area,’ the PSNI’s Sergeant Pattison confirmed in a statement.

“It was reported that one of them men fled the scene and returned a short time later with a flick/pen knife,” Sgt Pattison explained.

The police confirmed that a physical fight then broke out which saw the victim left with stab wounds to his hands and elbow.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police have since arrested a man aged in his 30s on suspicion of possession of an article with blade or point in a public place, and a man aged in his 30s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries,” Sgt Pattison explained.

“We would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist with our investigations to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 134 of 26/05/25,” they added.

