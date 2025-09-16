Two people arrested in connection with Lee Slattery murder investigation

TWO arrests have been made this week in connection with an investigation into the murder of a man more than a decade ago.

Lee Slattery’s body was discovered in Co. Limerick in 2010.

The 24-year-old’s remaons were found in a shallow grave near a wooded area in the derelict Delmege House estate near Moyross on May 31, 2010.

At the time of his death, the father-of-one, who grew up on Monabraher Road in Ballynanty on the northside of Limerick City, was described as a “popular young man in the community from a well-respected family”.

When his body was found he had been missing for four days, after last being seen when he visited a friend's house in Limerick city on the night of May 27, 2010.

Gardaí who are investigating the murder made two arrests this week.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested yesterday morning (September 15) in connection with the investigation the police force said in a statement.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Park Garda Station at 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.