Cocaine worth €980k found in car which disembarked ferry at Dublin Port

COCAINE worth an estimated €980k was found in a car which disembarked a ferry at Dublin Port this week.

Roughly 14kgs of suspected cocaine was seized by Revenue officers following the search of a car which had arrived on the ferry on Monday, August 25.

The drugs were found when a car was searched as it disembarked a ferry at Dublin Port

A Garda spokesperson said the discovery came as a result of "an intelligence-led operation".

Two men, aged in their 30s and 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been charged.

They appeared before the evening sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin last night (August 27).

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said in a startement.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” they added.

