Woman stabbed in head with screwdriver in ‘terrifying’ street brawl

A WOMAN was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver when a “terrifying” street brawl erupted in a town in Co. Tyrone.

Police officers were called to the incident in a residential area in Dungannon at around 2.25pm on Sunday, September 14.

"Just after 2.25pm, we received several reports that a number of people were fighting with weapons in the Oaks Avenue area of the town,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Ryan said.

"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, including one woman who was stabbed to the head with a screwdriver,” he added.

“Thankfully, at this stage it doesn’t appear that any of the injuries are life-threatening.”

Five people have been arrested since the incident.

"A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while a woman aged 33 has been arrested for grievous bodily harm and a man aged 31 was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” Det Insp Ryan said.

“The man was also arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences,” he added.

Two other people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences which are “unrelated to the day’s violence”, Det Insp Ryan confirmed.

"Officers remain at the scene this morning as our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing,” he explained.

“Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days,” he added.

“This was a terrifying experience for neighbours and those who witnessed these events, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 739 of 14/09/25.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have mobile, dashcam or other footage."