Arson investigation underway after flat set alight and bin wedged against door

POLICE have launched an arson investigation after a property in Co. Down was set on fire.

PSNI officers are appealing for information following the attack in Ballynahinch which happened in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, April 6.

Inspector Heatley said: “At approximately 2.30am, we received a report of a fire at an upstairs flat in the Windmill Drive area of the town.

“Officers, along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and discovered that an oil tank had been set alight and a bin had been wedged against a door.”

He added: “The fire was extinguished and luckily no one was in the property at the time.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 106 of 06/04/23.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org