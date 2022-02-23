Ashling Murphy murder accused further remanded for formal directions from DPP

THE MAN accused of the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy has been further remanded in custody pending formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jozef Puska, aged 31, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is accused of killing the 23-year-old while she was exercising along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on the afternoon of 12 January.

Mr Puska appeared in court for the fourth time since his arrest today, Wednesday 23 January, at Cloverhill District Court.

Appearing via video link before Judge Cephas Power, Mr Puska confirmed his name when asked and confirmed that he could see and hear the court.

A Slovakian interpreter was also present to assist him.

The judge was told by Sergeant Olwyn Murphy that the Garda investigation file was sent to the State solicitor and the DPP on 18 February, and that directions were still outstanding.

Judge Power said he would allow the DPP four weeks to direct on the charge, given the circumstances and nature of the charge.

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said there was only consent to a two-week adjournment in custody, Mr Puska was remanded to appear again before Cloverhill District Court via videolink on 9 March.

At Mr Puska's original court hearing in January, angry crowds gathered at the court house.