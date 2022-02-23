Ashling Murphy murder accused further remanded for formal directions from DPP
News

Ashling Murphy murder accused further remanded for formal directions from DPP

THE MAN accused of the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy has been further remanded in custody pending formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Jozef Puska, aged 31, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is accused of killing the 23-year-old while she was exercising along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on the afternoon of 12 January.

Mr Puska appeared in court for the fourth time since his arrest today, Wednesday 23 January, at Cloverhill District Court.

Appearing via video link before Judge Cephas Power, Mr Puska confirmed his name when asked and confirmed that he could see and hear the court.

A Slovakian interpreter was also present to assist him.

The judge was told by Sergeant Olwyn Murphy that the Garda investigation file was sent to the State solicitor and the DPP on 18 February, and that directions were still outstanding.

Judge Power said he would allow the DPP four weeks to direct on the charge, given the circumstances and nature of the charge.

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said there was only consent to a two-week adjournment in custody, Mr Puska was remanded to appear again before Cloverhill District Court via videolink on 9 March.

At Mr Puska's original court hearing in January, angry crowds gathered at the court house.

See More: Ashling Murphy, Jozef Puska, Tullamore

Related

Second court appearance for man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy
News 4 weeks ago

Second court appearance for man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

By: Irish Post

Justice Minister to strengthen legislation on stalking and strangulation
News 1 month ago

Justice Minister to strengthen legislation on stalking and strangulation

By: Connell McHugh

Angry crowds turn out as man charged with murder of Irishwoman Ashling Murphy attends court
News 1 month ago

Angry crowds turn out as man charged with murder of Irishwoman Ashling Murphy attends court

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Fred gives an insight into what the Manchester United players think of Roy Keane giving them grief
Sport 5 minutes ago

Fred gives an insight into what the Manchester United players think of Roy Keane giving them grief

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kellie Harrington makes the last four in Bulgaria and is guaranteed a bronze at least
Sport 1 hour ago

Kellie Harrington makes the last four in Bulgaria and is guaranteed a bronze at least

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Johnny Sexton says he is 'good to go' for Italy showdown
Sport 1 hour ago

Johnny Sexton says he is 'good to go' for Italy showdown

By: Conor O'Donoghue

RTE will show Liverpool and Arsenal's Women's FA Cup clash this weekend for the first time and plenty of Irish talent will be on show
Sport 3 hours ago

RTE will show Liverpool and Arsenal's Women's FA Cup clash this weekend for the first time and plenty of Irish talent will be on show

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Oisin Murphy has been handed a 14 month ban for racing breaches and has opened up about his drinking problem
Sport 4 hours ago

Oisin Murphy has been handed a 14 month ban for racing breaches and has opened up about his drinking problem

By: Conor O'Donoghue