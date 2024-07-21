Assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns seized in Co. Louth

GARDAÍ have seized 18 firearms and approximately 900 rounds of ammunition at a premises in Co. Louth as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime.

The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Garda Emergency Response Unit carried out a search of a premises on the outskirts of Ardee, Co. Louth on Friday.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized six AR-15 assault rifles and 12 semi-automatic 9mm handguns.

Approximately 900 rounds of 9mm and .223 ammunition were also discovered and seized by gardaí.

A number of follow-on searches were carried out at properties in the county, assisted by gardaí from the Louth Divisional Crime Unit, Louth Drug Units and the Garda Dog Unit.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the operation.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.