Dublin boy with autism goes viral with spine-tingling rendition of ‘Hallelujah’
News

Dublin boy with autism goes viral with spine-tingling rendition of ‘Hallelujah’

A DUBLIN boy living with autism has become a social media sensation after a video of him singing the Jeff Buckley classic Hallelujah, went viral.

Nine-year-old Justin May-Kiely has spent most of his life living in fear of music.

For years, it was something he approached with a mixture of fear and distress.

But gradually, over time, that began to change.

Slowly but surely, Justin began to embrace music, learning songs through the films and television he watched.

They helped him become comfortable with a medium that often proves challenging to children with autism.

So, when Justin began singing and enjoying music for the first time, it was a moment his mum, Andrea, wanted to share with the entire world.

Taking to Facebook, she shared a clip of her boy singing ‘Hallelujah’.

It was a spellbinding moment and one that continues to send shivers down the spine, no matter how many times you watch it.

The internet evidently agreed, with the clip generating an incredible reaction on Facebook.

Andrea has been flooded with messages from fans all over the world praising Justin.

It’s a reaction that has “blown away” his kind and dedicated mum.

“Thanks everyone for the love and support Justin has got for his little video over the last couple of days we a truly blown away,” she wrote in response to the reaction on Facebook.

“As I'm sure yous all know Justin has autism and struggles with sound and music most of the time & to hear him sing so beautifully & enjoying the music is just amazing.”

Several more videos of Justin singing have been posted online since then, with each more impressive than the last.

Dublin has a new star.

** Originally Published on: Sep 18, 2019 

See More: Autism, Dublin, Hallelujah, Jeff Buckley, Newlettertop, Singing, Viral

Related

WATCH: Ryanair staff force 'petrified' autistic boy to take Covid test before boarding flight, even though he was exempt
News 1 month ago

WATCH: Ryanair staff force 'petrified' autistic boy to take Covid test before boarding flight, even though he was exempt

By: Harry Brent

Leo Varadkar branded 'autistic' by Fine Gael senator
News 1 year ago

Leo Varadkar branded 'autistic' by Fine Gael senator

By: Harry Brent

Dublin Airport opens unique sensory room for passengers with special needs
News 1 year ago

Dublin Airport opens unique sensory room for passengers with special needs

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Do you live near one of Ireland's hidden gold hotspots?
Life & Style 58 minutes ago

Do you live near one of Ireland's hidden gold hotspots?

By: Jack Beresford

100 years ago, 11th September 1921, iconic photos of Michael Collins at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park
Gallery 1 hour ago

100 years ago, 11th September 1921, iconic photos of Michael Collins at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park

By: Frank Collins

Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks lined up for 2022 Croke Park gigs
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks lined up for 2022 Croke Park gigs

By: Harry Brent

Ryanair reveals new England to Ireland route among 14 to be launched for winter schedule
Travel 1 hour ago

Ryanair reveals new England to Ireland route among 14 to be launched for winter schedule

By: Fiona Audley

Pope Francis on Michael D Higgins: 'I thank God that Ireland has such a wise man' as president
News 11 hours ago

Pope Francis on Michael D Higgins: 'I thank God that Ireland has such a wise man' as president

By: Rachael O'Connor