‘Beautiful, kind and bubbly’: Tributes as young woman fatally struck by garda car named

TRIBUTES have been paid as a young woman who died after being struck by a garda car has been named as Rebecca Browne.

The 21-year-old, from Galliagh in Derry, worked as a hairdresser at Sage Hair and Beauty in the city's Waterside area.

She was fatally hit by a garda patrol car at around 3.15am on Sunday, May 21 in Ludden, Buncrana, Co. Donegal and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision has now been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

Ms Browne’s devastated family have requested privacy while they “come to terms with what has happened”, as tributes have been paid to their daughter.

The SDLP’s Group Leader, Councillor Brian Tierney is a friend of the Browne family, and visited them yesterday to offer his condolences.

During that meeting the family gave Mr Tierney a message asking for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time.

“I have known Rebecca and the Browne family for many years, and they are absolutely devastated by her loss which has touched the entire community here in Galliagh,” Cllr Tierney said.

“I know everyone will rally around the family in the difficult weeks and months ahead and support them in any way they can.”

He added: “Rebecca was a lovely young woman, she was bubbly, outgoing and popular and the heart and soul of her family.

“I visited them to let them know that we are all thinking of them after their tragic loss.

“The Browne family have asked me to convey a request for privacy to the media as they come to terms with what’s happened and I know they would greatly appreciate it if they are given the space they need to grieve.”

Tributes to the popular young woman have flooded social media in the days since her death, with a number of the clients at her workplace sharing their sorrow and offering condolences to her family and friends.

Ms Browne was described as “the most beautiful, kind, bubbly young girl who had the most magic hands for a head massage” by one of the clients of Sage.

“I just loved seeing her in Sage Salon,” she added, “a massive loss to her family and her salon family.”

Another client posted: “Condolences to Rebecca's family she was my wee ray of sunshine every Saturday when I was in Sage hairdressers.”

Sage will remain closed this week, the salon has confirmed.

“We are completely devastated with the news of our beautiful Rebecca,” the salon posted on its social media account yesterday.

“The salon will be closed for the remainder of the week, thank you in advance for all of your understanding,” they added.