Young woman dies after being struck by garda patrol car
News

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a young woman died after being struck by a garda patrol car in Co. Donegal in the early hours of this morning.

The incident involving the 21-year-old pedestrian occurred at Ludden, Buncrana at around 3.15am.

A statement from gardaí said the body remains at the scene and that no one else was injured in the collision.

"The scene remains closed for a technical examination," added the garda statement.

"The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place."

As per protocol, the collision has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

