Belfast football club to donate match ticket sales to family of youth player who passed away
News

Belfast football club to donate match ticket sales to family of youth player who passed away

Kaylee Black (Image: Crusaders Strikers FC / facebook)

A BELFAST football club is to donate the ticket sales from its latest game to the family of a youth player who passed away at the weekend.

Kaylee Black, 13, who played for Crusaders Titans, sadly died after going missing on Sunday.

To honour the teenager's memory, the Belfast club's senior ladies' side, Crusaders Strikers, dedicated their game on Wednesday against Derry City Ladies to Kaylee.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page set up to support the family has so far raised more than £9,000.

Minute's silence

Ahead of Wednesday night's 5-0 victory at Seaview, the Crusaders Strikers players warmed up wearing T-shirts bearing Kaylee's picture.

All ticket sales from the Women's Premiership clash are to be donated to her family.

"The match will be dedicated to the memory of Kaylee Black, our players will wear a black armband and we will hold a minutes' silence prior to kick off," the club announced in a social media post ahead of the game.

“All ticket money will be donated to Kaylee’s family to go towards funeral costs."

Kaylee was a goalkeeper with the Belfast club's U13 Titans side, which recently won the South Belfast Youth League title and collected their trophy at the club's Seaview ground last week.

In a statement on Monday, Crusaders FC described the news of her death as 'heart-breaking'.

"Chairman Ronnie Millar wishes to pass on the deepest condolences and sympathy to Kaylee's family, team mates, friends and coaching staff at this sad time and asks we keep them all in our thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with Kaylee's passing," added a statement.

Other clubs have also offered their condolences to the young player's family, including recently-crowned Irish League champions Larne.

"As a club, we join with many others in sending our heartfelt condolences to the family of Kaylee Black, from Crusaders Strikers," read a club statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaylee's family, friends and teammates at this tragic time."

'Beautiful smile'

Meanwhile, Kaylee's school, Ballyclare Secondary, paid tribute to the 'talented, kind' teenager.

"Our entire Ballyclare Secondary School community is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our Year 9 pupil, Kaylee Black," read a statement from the school.

"Kaylee was a very talented, kind, well-mannered pupil with a beautiful smile.

"Both staff and pupils are profoundly saddened by her death, and she will be remembered with great affection by her fellow pupils and staff alike.

"Our hearts go out to Kaylee's family circle; they are foremost in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time."

The GoFundMe page set up to support Kaylee's family said her passing 'has left a massive space in the hearts of her family'.

"We have set this fundraiser up as a help towards the family in their time of need and to help take some of the stress off them at this time," it added.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made by clicking here.

According to a Facebook page set up in Kaylee's memory, the teenager will be laid to rest next Tuesday, May 9.

