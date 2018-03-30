'He was larger than life' - TV actor Bill Maynard has died

HEARTBEAT actor Bill Maynard has died at the age of 89.

The star, who also starred in TV series Worzel Gummidge, died in Leicestershire.

The actor and comedian's family confirmed his passing.

#Breaking Heartbeat actor Bill Maynard has died at the age of 89, his family confirms pic.twitter.com/Gj1Ys0VeEX — PA Showbiz (@PAshowbiz) March 30, 2018

Daughter-in-law Jacqueline Reddin, the Dublin-born actress, told the Press Association: "He was larger than life and just loved showbiz.

"He was so proud of the fact that he had been working for 81 years."

Mr Maynard died in hospital after a recent fall in which he broke his hip.

The star, whose real name was Walter Williams, was famed for his role as Greengrass in drama series Heartbeat.