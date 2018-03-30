'He was larger than life' - TV actor Bill Maynard has died
News

'He was larger than life' - TV actor Bill Maynard has died

HEARTBEAT actor Bill Maynard has died at the age of 89.

The star, who also starred in TV series Worzel Gummidge, died in Leicestershire.

The actor and comedian's family confirmed his passing.

Advertisement

Daughter-in-law Jacqueline Reddin, the Dublin-born actress, told the Press Association: "He was larger than life and just loved showbiz.

"He was so proud of the fact that he had been working for 81 years."

Mr Maynard died in hospital after a recent fall in which he broke his hip.

The star, whose real name was Walter Williams, was famed for his role as Greengrass in drama series Heartbeat.

See More: Bill Maynard, Heartbeat

Related

12 vehicles involved in road collision in Ireland
News 14 hours ago

12 vehicles involved in road collision in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Grenade reportedly handed in to Irish charity shop
News 15 hours ago

Grenade reportedly handed in to Irish charity shop

By: Irish Post

Vatican rebukes paper that quoted Pope Francis as saying 'there is no hell'
News 16 hours ago

Vatican rebukes paper that quoted Pope Francis as saying 'there is no hell'

By: Irish Post

Latest

Fifth person charged in connection with murder of young father David Molloy
News 12 hours ago

Fifth person charged in connection with murder of young father David Molloy

By: Irish Post

London Irish ‘getting close’ to London return, says chief executive
Sport 17 hours ago

London Irish ‘getting close’ to London return, says chief executive

By: Irish Post

Elderly mother reveals she questioned her Catholic faith as son's schoolboy killers are jailed
News 19 hours ago

Elderly mother reveals she questioned her Catholic faith as son's schoolboy killers are jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

School bus with 20 children on board crashes in Ireland with woman in serious condition
News 21 hours ago

School bus with 20 children on board crashes in Ireland with woman in serious condition

By: Aidan Lonergan

Documentary depicting work of Troubles peace negotiator on tour to mark Good Friday Agreement anniversary
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Documentary depicting work of Troubles peace negotiator on tour to mark Good Friday Agreement anniversary

By: Fiona Audley