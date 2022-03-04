Body found on Blackpool beach confirmed to be that of missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly
News

Body found on Blackpool beach confirmed to be that of missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly

Bernadette Connolly, who's body was located at a Blackpool beach.

REMAINS FOUND on a beach in Blackpool have been confirmed to be that of missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly, her family has said.

Ms Connolly (45) went missing on 7 January when she was dropped off by a taxi at the Shoreline Hotel, in Donabate, in the north of the county.

Her daughter Jade launched a relentless online campaign in an effort to locate her mother.

In a statement on Instagram yesterday evening, Jade confirmed that her mother had been located.

"My family and Ihave received tragic news that a woman's body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool UK and it is confirmed to be my beloved mam Bernadette Connolly.

"We will always remember her smile, strong character, and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever."

She aid the experience of her mother going missing was incredibly difficult, "and we couldn't have done it alone."

"From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can't express enough gratitude," Jade said.

"As her daughter, I truly know I did all I could in my power to find her. We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we’re so grateful to have her back and can now lay her to rest."

She also said it was a tragedy that no family should have to experience and appealed for privacy.

Ms Connolly’s body was recovered on the coastline in Blackpool on 4 February and was identified through DNA analysis, according to a Garda statement.

