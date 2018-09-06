Bomb disposal team called as fishermen in Ireland land WWII shell
Bomb disposal team called as fishermen in Ireland land WWII shell

KINSALE HARBOUR in Co, Cork was temporarily closed on Wednesday as the army’s bomb disposal team dealt with a suspected World War II shell.

The explosive device is believed to have been brought ashore on a trawler and was left on the slipway at Kinsale Pier.

The Kinsale Harbour Master warned people to avoid the area both on shore and in the water.

The area was cordoned off by gardaí while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Collins Barracks in Cork made the device safe.

The area has since reopened to the public.

