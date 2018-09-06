Bomb disposal team called as fishermen in Ireland land WWII shell

KINSALE HARBOUR in Co, Cork was temporarily closed on Wednesday as the army’s bomb disposal team dealt with a suspected World War II shell.

The explosive device is believed to have been brought ashore on a trawler and was left on the slipway at Kinsale Pier.

Hubs just sent me a photo... was out sailing tonight. pic.twitter.com/WFO8bb5GvA — Ruth (@_cherryicecream) September 5, 2018

The Kinsale Harbour Master warned people to avoid the area both on shore and in the water.

Advertisement

The area was cordoned off by gardaí while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Collins Barracks in Cork made the device safe.

Urgent Safety notice from Kinsale Harbour Master; WW2 mine has been brought ashore and currently located on the main slipway opposite the clubhouse. Please avoid the area both from the shore and water side until made safe. — Kinsale Yacht Club (@KinsaleYC) September 5, 2018

The area has since reopened to the public.