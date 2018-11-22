Bono's daughter Eve Hewson singled out for praise in "dull" Robin Hood update

EVE HEWSON, the actress daughter of U2 frontman Bono, has earned plaudits for her performance in the new Robin Hood film despite the movie garnering largely negative reviews.

Robin Hood, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Jamie Dornan, and Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson arrived in cinemas today.

However, the latest update on the familiar tale of the hooded vigilante who steals from the rich to give to the poor has garnered largely negative reviews from the critics.

"Arriving just in time to win a place among the year's worst films, Robin Hood robs you of two hours," Peter Travers from Rolling Stone writes.

"Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx go down the gullet of this toxic Thanksgiving turkey that definitely does not deserve a pardon."

Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out is similarly damning of the film.

"Several dueling shades of dull, this umpteenth retooling of the outlaw legend is desperate to convince viewers that Christopher Nolan had something to do with it (he didn't)," he writes.

Roger Moore, critic for Movie Nation, meanwhile, simply states: "Worst. "Robin Hood" Ever.

The film currently boasts a 13% rating among critics on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes - but there is some good news for Bono's offspring at least.

Owen Gleiberman at Variety praises Hewson for boasting "a romantic presence expressed through a timeless gaze."

"She holds the screen with the kind of electrifying radiance you're either born with or you're not," he added.

"She roots this youth rabble-rouser in something recognizably heartfelt, making a stirring case for the people to join Robin's cause, yet beyond that Hewson simply has it…the presence of an actress like Hewson is one reason you actually want to see it."

The new Robin Hood is helmed by filmmaker Otto Bathurst, who is best known for directing the first three episodes of Peaky Blinders.

Speaking in the build-up to Robin Hood's release, Bathurst revealed work on a Peaky Blinders film is already underway with series creator Steven Knight busy writing a script.

Given the plaudits being directed at Hewson, Knight might want to consider recruiting her for the big screen adventures of Tommy Shelby and Co.