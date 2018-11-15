A Peaky Blinders film script is already being written
News

A Peaky Blinders film script is already being written

PEAKY BLINDERS fans could be getting a feature-length movie according to one of the directors of the hit series.

Speaking exclusively to Yahoo Movies UK, Otto Bathurst, who was behind the camera on the first three episodes of the Birmingham-set gangster series, revealed work on a script for a Peaky Blinders film is already underway.

According to Bathurst, the creator of the series, Steven Knight, has started writing a screenplay for the film, which could serve as the perfect finale for the show as a whole.

"I think it's actually being written," Bathurst explained Yahoo Movies UK. "I think Steve, Steve Knight the writer, I think they're planning something, yeah."

Knight is currently working on a fifth season of the BBC show which will see Cillian Murphy's gang leader Tommy Selby move further into the murky world of politics.

Advertisement

Four Irish actors have already been added to the cast, with Brian Gleeson, Charlene McKenna, Emmet J Scanlan, and Daryl McCormack joining a star-studded line-up of new additions.

Sam Claflin, best known for The Hunger Games movies, has joined signed up alongside American starlet Anya Taylor Joy, who last starred opposite James McAvoy in M Night Shyamalan's Split.

 

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders.

 

Other new additions to the Peaky Blinders cast include Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Elliot Cowan and Neil Maskell.

The new series that will see Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby facing off against his greatest foe yet: the British government.

Advertisement

Knight told reports last year that they were "probably going to do" a movie though no details have emerged since.

Murphy, meanwhile, previously indicated he was not hugely keen on the idea of a Peaky Blinders film, telling Deadline:

"I'm sort of ambivalent about it. I'm sort of like, 'Eh, yeah, I don't know, I'm not sure'.

"I love the idea sort of theoretically, but it has to come at the right time, you know? You can't alienate the beautiful democratic thing of television where everyone just watches it."

See More: Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders, Peaky Blinders Film

Related

Peaky Blinders will be missing a key character in season 5
News 3 weeks ago

Peaky Blinders will be missing a key character in season 5

By: Jack Beresford

Peaky Blinders adds FOUR more Irish stars to impressive cast for season 5
News 3 weeks ago

Peaky Blinders adds FOUR more Irish stars to impressive cast for season 5

By: Jack Beresford

Peaky Blinders fans given first glimpse of season 5 as new plot details emerge
News 1 month ago

Peaky Blinders fans given first glimpse of season 5 as new plot details emerge

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara resigns in blow to Theresa May's Brexit agreement
News 5 hours ago

Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara resigns in blow to Theresa May's Brexit agreement

By: Aidan Lonergan

Nial Healey jailed for life for repeatedly raping woman during 13-hour hostage ordeal
News 14 hours ago

Nial Healey jailed for life for repeatedly raping woman during 13-hour hostage ordeal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy, 13, left with broken leg after ‘despicable’ gang assault in Belfast park
News 15 hours ago

Boy, 13, left with broken leg after ‘despicable’ gang assault in Belfast park

By: Gerard Donaghy

Heart of Dublin’s patron saint Laurence O’Toole back on display after 2012 theft
News 17 hours ago

Heart of Dublin’s patron saint Laurence O’Toole back on display after 2012 theft

By: Gerard Donaghy

Conor McGregor reveals the secret to his success as an UFC star and entrepreneur
News 22 hours ago

Conor McGregor reveals the secret to his success as an UFC star and entrepreneur

By: Jack Beresford