Boy, 13, left with broken leg after ‘despicable’ gang assault in Belfast park

POLICE in Belfast are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was left with a broken leg following an assault in a Belfast park.

The incident happened at around 8.05pm on Saturday, October 27 at a play park in the Bloomfield Parade area.

Police are now seeking three males in connection with the ‘despicable’ assault.

“At approximately 8.05pm police received the report of a 13-year-old boy having been assaulted in a playpark in the Bloomfield Parade area,” said Constable Glen Taylor.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“The boy suffered a broken leg following the vicious assault.

“Three males are believed to be involved in this assault, two of which are described as being approximately 5' 9" in height, dressed all in black with their hoods up.

“The third male is also described as being approximately 5' 9", dressed all in black, with short blond hair.

“This is a despicable attack on a young boy which has left him with substantial injuries to his leg and we are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the assault to contact police in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1220 of 27/10/18.”