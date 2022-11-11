Boy found guilty of murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj in retrial
A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of the murder of a 49-year-old woman on her way home from work in Dublin city centre last year.

The boy who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Urantsetseg Tserendorj on 29 January 2021.

The boy told gardaí that he had robbed Ms Tserendorj, and stabbed her near the CHQ building on the north side of the city centre on the evening of 20 January 2021.

She died in hospital nine days later.

The jurors were told the focus of the case was solely on the intention of the accused boy, who was 14 at the time.

His lawyers claimed there was no evidence that the boy intended to kill Ms Tserendorj, that he was intoxicated and his only intention was to steal from her.

However, the prosecution case was that he repeatedly lashed out at her with a knife in a callous, unprovoked and vicious act of thuggery intended to cause an injury.

This is the second time this year the teen had gone on trial for murder.

The jury in the first trial, which took at the Central Criminal Court in April, was unable to reach a verdict.

