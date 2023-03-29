Boy from Ireland, 14, caught towing caravan on motorway in England

A TEENAGE boy from Ireland has appeared in court after being caught towing a caravan on a motorway in England.

The boy was 14 when he was spotted driving a car towing the caravan on the M4 near Swindon in Wiltshire.

The teenager, now 15, appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court last week charged with obstructing police as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

The teenager, from Co. Clare in Ireland, pleaded guilty to all offences.

The boy was stopped on October 26, 2022 after a police officer spotted him driving a Saab and towing a caravan on the M4 westbound between junctions 16 and 17.

Police indicated for the vehicle to stop and the teenager, who was in the driving seat, initially gave officers a false name and claimed he was 22.

The vehicle had three passengers inside, none of whom had a valid British driving licence.

The boy was arrested and taken to custody, where it was established he was only 14.

He was later charged.

Due to a lack of means, the court made no order for costs.

The boy, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was given a four-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

"Not only was this boy just 14 with no driving licence, none of the three passengers inside the vehicle had a valid driving licence either," said PC Luke Hobbs of Wiltshire Police.

"Their actions could have had devastating consequences on other road users and it is fortunate that no collisions occurred as a result of such stupidity."