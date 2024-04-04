Boyfriend of Irish woman stabbed in New York bar charged with murder

A MAN has been charged with the murder of Sarah McNally who was attacked while working at a bar in New York.

Marcin Pieciak, 36, with an address in Queens, has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Information (DCPI) has confirmed.

He is reported to have been in a relationship with Ms McNally, who was stabbed while working at The Céilí House Bar in Maspeth, Queens, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, March 30.

The 41-year-old was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A 40-year-old man also received wounds to his back and neck during the incident and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Ms McNally, who hails from Longford Town, had been living in New York for a number of years, and was popular in her local community.

Her hometown in Longford has been devastated by the tragedy, with local TD Joe Flaherty confirming the community had been left "numbed and shocked" by her death.

Confirming her death, her family said she would be “sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her loving mother Dorrie, dear father Des, grandmother Kathleen O’Connor, aunts, uncles, relatives, extended family and a wide circle of friends in Longford and New York”.

Arrangements for her funeral, which is due to take place in Ireland, will be announced tomorrow (Friday, April 5) her family confirmed.