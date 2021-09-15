BREAKING: Four men arrested in investigation into murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry

FOUR MEN have been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee was killed in April 2019, while reporting at the scene of sectarian violence in Creggan; she was killed by a stray bullet, for which the New IRA claimed responsibility.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have this morning announced that four men have been arrested as part of the investigation into her murder.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed that detectives investigating the murder of the journalist have arrested four men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33 in the Derry area.

All have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suit at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed and questioned later today.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, commenting on the new development, said:

"These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra's murder and the events which preceded it.

"The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them fore their continued support and patience whilst this phase of the investigation is ongoing."

Ms McKee was an LGBT activist and influential journalist from Belfast whose investigative reporting on sectarian violence in Northern Ireland led in her being named in Forbes' '30 under 30' list.

She received international attention for her blog post 'Letter to my 14-year-old self', which described her experience of growing up gay in Belfast and which was developed into a short film.