BREAKING: Government agrees to move Ireland to Level 5 restrictions, set to last for six weeks

THE CABINET has this evening agreed to move Ireland up to Level Five of the Living With Covid Plan.

Restrictions will reportedly begin at midnight on Wednesday and will be in place for six weeks.

A review of the restrictions will take place after four weeks.

Schools are to remain open, however.

Construction will also remain open under the plan, while people will also only be able to exercise within five kilometres of their homes.

Under Level Five, people will be able to meet up outdoors with one other household away from their home for things such as exercise, within the 5km limit, but no mixing of households indoors will be allowed.

Non-essential retailers will be forced to close under the new restrictions, including things like pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

Pubs and restaurants will however be able to serve takeaways.

It's understood that the Cabinet met this afternoon to discuss an increase in restrictions around the country, following concerns that Level Three had not done enough to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The apparent aim of the Government is to try and quell any further spread so that they can open the country up again in time for Christmas.