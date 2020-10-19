BREAKING: Government agrees to move Ireland to Level 5 restrictions, set to last for six weeks
News

BREAKING: Government agrees to move Ireland to Level 5 restrictions, set to last for six weeks

THE CABINET has this evening agreed to move Ireland up to Level Five of the Living With Covid Plan.

Restrictions will reportedly begin at midnight on Wednesday and will be in place for six weeks.

A review of the restrictions will take place after four weeks.

Schools are to remain open, however.

Construction will also remain open under the plan, while people will also only be able to exercise within five kilometres of their homes.

Under Level Five, people will be able to meet up outdoors with one other household away from their home for things such as exercise, within the 5km limit, but no mixing of households indoors will be allowed.

Advertisement

Non-essential retailers will be forced to close under the new restrictions, including things like pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

Pubs and restaurants will however be able to serve takeaways.

It's understood that the Cabinet met this afternoon to discuss an increase in restrictions around the country, following concerns that Level Three had not done enough to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The apparent aim of the Government is to try and quell any further spread so that they can open the country up again in time for Christmas.

See More: Covid-19, Ireland, Irish Goverment, Level 5, Level Five, Lockdown

Related

Iconic New York Irish Pub in Times Square to close later this month
News 55 minutes ago

Iconic New York Irish Pub in Times Square to close later this month

By: Jack Beresford

Irishman living in Sweden says Ireland should adopt Scandinavian approach to tackling Covid-19
News 2 hours ago

Irishman living in Sweden says Ireland should adopt Scandinavian approach to tackling Covid-19

By: Harry Brent

Boris Johnson seeks to 'avoid national lockdown' by putting great swathes of country under increased restrictions
News 7 hours ago

Boris Johnson seeks to 'avoid national lockdown' by putting great swathes of country under increased restrictions

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

'Booze-cruises' to make comeback after Brexit with Irish shoppers scrambling north of border for cheap alcohol
News 1 hour ago

'Booze-cruises' to make comeback after Brexit with Irish shoppers scrambling north of border for cheap alcohol

By: Harry Brent

Irish Farmers Association ask Government to legalise medical cannabis
News 3 hours ago

Irish Farmers Association ask Government to legalise medical cannabis

By: Rachael O'Connor

‘Haunted’ Cork pub’s CCTV catches terrifying moment bottle flies off shelf by itself
News 4 hours ago

‘Haunted’ Cork pub’s CCTV catches terrifying moment bottle flies off shelf by itself

By: Jack Beresford

Government consider nationwide Level 5 restrictions until end of November - reports
News 4 hours ago

Government consider nationwide Level 5 restrictions until end of November - reports

By: Rachael O'Connor

It turns out everyone has been pronouncing Phil Lynott’s name wrong this entire time
News 4 hours ago

It turns out everyone has been pronouncing Phil Lynott’s name wrong this entire time

By: Jack Beresford