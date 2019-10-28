Brexit delayed: EU agree extension to January 2020
News

Brexit delayed: EU agree extension to January 2020

European Union flag

THE EUROPEAN UNION have agreed in principle to push Brexit back to January 31, 2020, meaning that UK will not leave on October 31 as originally planned.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said it was a "flextension" - meaning the UK could leave before the deadline if a deal was approved by Parliament.

The agreement is "expected to be formalised through a written procedure," according to Tusk.

Advertisement

That means if Boris Johnson manages to get a deal through parliament in before then, Brexit can in fact happen earlier.

The Primer Minister asked for a delay to the deadline after effectively being forced to by MPs in a bid to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson has frequently spoken of his intention to get the UK to leave the EU by October 31 "come what may", but the law - known as the Benn act - requires him to accept the 'felxtension' offer.

Mr Tusk will now seek the UK's formal agreement to the decision - before formalising the extension through a written procedure among the 27 other EU nations, which he hopes to conclude by Tuesday or Wednesday.

The announcement comes as MPs prepare to vote on proposals by Boris Johnson for an early general election on 12 December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Advertisement

H needs the support of two-thirds of Parliament in order for the snap-election to take place.

Opposition parties said they were withholding their support until a Brexit delay was granted because of their fears over a no-deal divorce.

But the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party are backing a plan to hold an election on Monday 9 December.

The few days' difference means Mr Johnson would not be able to try and get his Brexit deal through parliament before voters head to the polls.

See More: Boris Johnson, Brexit, Donald Tusk, EU, European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Related

Boris Johnson ranks alongside Joker and Pennywise in year's top 10 most popular Halloween costumes
News 43 minutes ago

Boris Johnson ranks alongside Joker and Pennywise in year's top 10 most popular Halloween costumes

By: Jack Beresford

'We will not tolerate an economic united Ireland': Loyalist warning to Leo Varadkar & Boris Johnson
News 6 days ago

'We will not tolerate an economic united Ireland': Loyalist warning to Leo Varadkar & Boris Johnson

By: Harry Brent

DUP refuse to support newest Brexit deal reached overnight
News 1 week ago

DUP refuse to support newest Brexit deal reached overnight

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

The Bandon Banshee: Irish town breaks Guinness World Record for most Harry Potters in one place
Life & Style 44 minutes ago

The Bandon Banshee: Irish town breaks Guinness World Record for most Harry Potters in one place

By: Rachael O'Connor

Worst drivers in Ireland revealed as motorists in Wexford and Laois shown to have most penalty points
News 1 hour ago

Worst drivers in Ireland revealed as motorists in Wexford and Laois shown to have most penalty points

By: Harry Brent

Former global sensation S Club 7 in reunion talks to celebrate 20 years since the band's debut
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Former global sensation S Club 7 in reunion talks to celebrate 20 years since the band's debut

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dublin Fire Brigade hit with rocks while they attempted to extinguish bonfire blaze in capital
News 3 hours ago

Dublin Fire Brigade hit with rocks while they attempted to extinguish bonfire blaze in capital

By: Jack Beresford

Museums and galleries across Ireland offer fascinating facts and captivating history
Travel 4 hours ago

Museums and galleries across Ireland offer fascinating facts and captivating history

By: Irish Post