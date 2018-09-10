Brian McFadden apologises for 'flippant' tweets about speeding after driving ban

FORMER Westlife singer Brian McFadden has apologised for "flippant" remarks he made on Twitter after he was banned from driving for speeding.

The Dubliner, 38, was handed a six-month driving ban at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday following his fourth speeding offence in just three years.

After his appearance in court, he wrote on Twitter: "Just left court in Nottingham. I was clocked doing 39 in a 30 zone. 6 months suspensions and £450 fine.

"Drink driver crashed his car, he got 12 months and an £85 fine.

"As far as driving to my gigs the prosecution suggested I tweet my followers for a lift! Joke".

One fan replied to McFadden that "there's a reason the speed limit is 30mph".

They quoted a statistic saying: "If you hit me at 40mph there's an 80pc chance I'll die, hit me at 30 and there's an 80pc chance I'll live."

McFadden then replied: "Then I'll make sure I'm doing 50 so I definitely won't have to listen to this."

The posts provoked a backlash among the Irishman's followers and have since been deleted.

The road safety charity Brake also weighed in, branding the comments "irresponsible and disrespectful".

McFadden has now apologised for the remarks, with his spokesperson saying in a statement: "He apologises for any offence his Twitter comments may have caused.

"He was only making them relative to his own experience, which didn't involve anyone else and of course, in hindsight, realises that families whose lives have been effected by speeding drivers would feel strongly about this and apologises to them for his flippant remarks.

"He also adds, that he has learnt his lesson on this occasion and will definitely be more careful on the road when he's back on it in six months."