British and Irish EU ministers discuss 'strengthening relations' at Dublin meet

IRELAND’S Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne has hosted British EU Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds at a meeting in Dublin.

The visit was arranged to provide an “opportunity to reflect on the EU-UK relationship, and to take stock of bilateral relations”, Minister Byrne’s department confirmed in a statement.

The ministers met at Government Buildings in the Irish capital yesterday afternoon.

“We are in a positive new chapter in the EU-UK relationship following the first successful EU-UK Summit in May,” Minister Byrne said.

“Continued momentum is key if we are to make the most of the opportunities this presents, for the citizens of Ireland and the EU, and the UK,” he added.

“We want to see swift progress on giving effect to Summit outcomes, recognising that delivery across the overall package is important,” Minister Byrne explained.

“As the EU and UK work together on this new agenda for cooperation, implementation of existing agreements, including full, timely, and faithful implementation of Windsor Framework remains vital.”

Following their discussion on bilateral relations, Minister Byrne said he was “pleased we have seen a renewal in the British-Irish relationship, rooted in our commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and supported by an ambitious programme of practical cooperation agreed at the first UK Ireland Summit in Liverpool in March”.

He added: “As with relations with the EU, we look forward to continued delivery on that for citizens across these islands in the time ahead.”