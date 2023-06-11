Brothers jailed over vicious unprovoked attack that left victim traumatised

TWO brothers who were caught on camera viciously attacking a man in Peterborough city centre earlier this year have been jailed.

Patrick 'Paddy' Connors, 22, and Lawrence 'Larry' Connors, 21, both of Palmerston Road, Woodston, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

They were each sentenced to 14 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.

"I hope today's sentence will serve as a stark warning to the brothers that this behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by ourselves or the courts," said Detective Constable Kate Jacklin of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Kicks to the face

The attack took place in Long Causeway at about 2.20am on Sunday, January. 29.

CCTV cameras picked up Paddy Connors following a man in his late 30s while swinging punches before knocking the man to the ground.

Larry Connors followed with another man before joining in the attack, the younger brother beating the victim while he lay on the ground tapping his hand on the pavement in surrender.

Paddy Connors was then seen on camera holding the victim's head up off the pavement while Larry Connors repeatedly kicked him directly in the face.

The third man tried to stop the attack but was pushed away as the brothers continued the assault.

They then went through the man's pockets before Paddy Connors appeared to call an end to the assault and tried to pull his younger brother away.

A group of passers-by came to the victim's aid and tended to him before police — alerted by CCTV operators — arrived and arrested the brothers at the scene.

'Nasty'

"This was a nasty, unprovoked attack on a member of the public," added DC Jacklin.

"Thankfully his injuries were not serious, however he was knocked unconscious and left traumatised by the incident."

The brothers denied charges of attempted robbery, which was accepted in court and will lie on file.