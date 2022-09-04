Women who supplied drugs at family funeral to prisoner on day release is jailed

A WOMAN who used a family funeral to pass Class A drugs to another mourner, who was on day release from prison, has herself been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Elizabeth Kinlan, 49, attempted the exchange at a funeral in Orton Malborne, Peterborough, England on February 3, 2022.

However, she was spotted by prison staff and later admitted to the supply of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and cocaine, as well as burglary.

"Using a family funeral as an opportunity to supply Class A drugs is callous to the point of almost being beyond belief," said PC Bethany Reynolds.

Exchange

Kinlan, of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough was at the family funeral when she hugged her fellow mourner, who was on day release from prison.

During the embrace, Kinlan placed the package into his pocket, however the exchange was spotted by prison staff accompanying the prisoner and the package was confiscated.

Analysis of the contents revealed crack cocaine, cannabis, heroin and cocaine worth up to £5,500.

The incident followed a burglary on November 27, 2021, where Kinlan and accomplice Connor Polwin, 26, stole a handbag and a television from a property in Kilham, Orton Goldhay.

Neighbours were awoken at 6am by the sound of smashing glass as Polwin broke into the property and was seen handing the bag to Kinlan, who stayed outside.

On Thursday, August 25 at Peterborough Crown Court, Kinlan was jailed for 30 months.

At the same hearing, Polwin, also of Paynels, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after admitting one count of burglary.

He was also ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

'Blatant'

"Luckily, the guards spotted this blatant attempt to hand the package over and avoided these substances getting inside the prison," added PC Reynolds.

"Drugs ruin the lives of people trapped in addiction. They can also be linked to other crimes such as violence and burglary; causing misery for the wider community.

"We're working hard to tackle drug supply in the county, but we need the public's help. Please contact us if you have any information on drug dealing."