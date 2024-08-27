Bubble wall, mood lighting and calming music feature as new sensory room unveiled at Dublin Airport

A NEW sensory room has been unveiled at Dublin Airport in a “milestone" moment in its commitment to creating an “inclusive” experience for all passengers.

Located in Terminal 1, the new room features relaxing music, mood lighting and a bubble wall, as well as bean bags, digital display panels, textured flooring, and memory and motor skill games.

It is aimed at providing an “inclusive space” for passengers using the airport who have a range of conditions, such as autism, dementia, cognitive impairment, or other sensory needs.

Designed by Robert Byrne, of Dublin-based company the Sensory Pod, which specialises in creating affordable, calming and relaxing spaces for children and adults, it is the second sensory room at the airport, which installed its first offering in Terminal 2.

Both rooms can be adjusted to provide either a calming or stimulating environment, a DAA spokesperson said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was on hand to officially open the new room over the weekend.

“Today marks a milestone in Dublin Airport’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all passengers travelling from our national airport,” the Taoiseach said.

“The opening of this new sensory room is proof of DAA’s commitment to ensure that everyone, regardless of their sensory needs, can be afforded the same opportunity to travel in comfort and with dignity.”

He added: “This initiative not only enhances the travel experience for passengers with autism, dementia and other sensory needs but is a tangible example that we are making strides towards a more inclusive society.”

Gary McLean, Dublin Airport’s Managing Director, added: “The opening of our second sensory room is a significant step towards making Dublin Airport a more inclusive space.

“It is essential that we cater to the needs of all our passengers, ensuring their journey is as comfortable and stress-free as possible.”