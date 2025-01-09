Lord of the Dance
Business fined for selling undersized lobsters in Belfast

A BELFAST business has been fined for selling lobsters which were below the legal minimum landing size.

This week H.A.O Limited, of Donegall Pass in Belfast, pleaded guilty at Laganside Magistrates Court to having 19 undersize lobsters for sale.

The minimum permitted landing size for European Lobster is 87mm.

The court heard that the firm was subject to a routine inspection by a sea fisheries officer from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on June 21, 2024.

The officer was carrying out “routine inspections of business premises associated with the selling of shellfish” the Department confirmed.

“Upon entering the premises, the officer measured 130 lobsters to ensure they were all above the minimum landing size,” they explained.

“All lobsters were being held in water circulating tanks and available for sale.

“During the inspection, 19 lobsters were found to be under the permitted landing size. “The 19 lobsters were seized by the officer and returned alive to the sea.”

H.A.O Limited was fined £600 and ordered to pay £28 in costs and  a £15 offender levy.

“DAERA Sea Fisheries enforcement is committed to pursuing those who act illegally and whose actions have a detrimental effect on the conservation and protection of fisheries,” a Department spokesperson said.

“If you are aware or suspect illegal fishing, you should contact DAERA Sea Fisheries,” they added.

