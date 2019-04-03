Cadbury and Heinz have launched a Cadbury Crème Egg-flavoured mayonnaise
CADBURY AND Heinz have teamed up for a brand-new condiment with a controversial twist.

On the face of it, the idea of a Cadbury Crème Egg-flavoured mayonnaise sounds like a rather elaborate April Fool’s Day prank.

That’s partly because it was exactly that – back on April 1st, 2018, Cadbury Crème Egg-flavoured mayonnaise was unveiled to much guffawing, before quickly being scrapped.

But this is no joke. In fact, it’s real and coming to a supermarket shelf near you very soon.

Made using its original classic Heinz and Cadbury recipes, the condiment combines Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayonnaise with Cadbury’s Crème Egg fondant and dairy milk chocolate.

Cadbury and Heinz have launched a Cadbury Crème Egg-flavoured mayonnaise.

On the face of it, that combination may sound like a marriage made in hell.

But Heinz insists this collision of two culinary worlds is a winner and the ideal pairing on tea time treats like waffles or crumpets.

“In Heinz’s 150th anniversary year, we want to take every opportunity to celebrate and Easter has always been one of our favourite times of the year,” said Heinz Brand Manager Martina Davis.

“So we set out to create the most Easter-y mayo we could. And who better to partner with than Cadbury Creme Egg – the kings and queens of Easter and another of the nation’s most loved brands!

“We’re delighted to launch the world’s first-ever Creme Egg Mayo, just in time for Easter. And very happy to report that it’s absolutely DELICIOUS. A real taste adventure. The only question we’re asking ourselves is why we haven’t done it sooner?!”

Raphael Capitani, Brand Manager at Cadbury Creme Egg, added: “We’re excited to finally announce our partnership with Heinz to create this gloriously gooey, crazy combination and dream collaboration for so many Cadbury Creme Egg lovers.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to make this spread. The surprising taste is so, so delicious!”

Arriving just in time for Easter, Cadbury Crème Egg-flavoured mayonnaise is likely to be a hit-or-miss creation.

It could face stiff competition in the sweet-meets-savoury front though with Marmite peanut butter also hitting supermarkets.

Tea time just got a whole lot more interesting.

