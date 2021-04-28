Calls intensify for Ireland's inter-county travel limit to be lifted

A NUMBER of Irish ministers are putting pressure on Government to relax or even lift the country's current inter-county travel limit.

Earlier this month, the 5km travel limit was scrapped in favour of an inter-county limit and/or 20km from your home limit, which ever is applicable.

But there are now calls to relax the rule even further, with a number of junior ministers asking for the restriction to be re-examined.

"My personal view is that inter-county travel should open up immediately, that confining people to their own county - people are finding it hugely frustrating," said Limerick county TD Niall Collins.

Mr Collins argued that outdoor activities should be made available on a wider geographical basis.

"If we're allowing outdoor activity and limited socialising, restricting it to within your county doesn't make sense," he added.

Advertisement

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte said that she didn't like the idea of "tying people down" by restricting their movements.

"That's not how I operate," she said.

"We're all adults, let's treat everybody like adults. We're 14 months in[to] this pandemic, we know what's expected, we should do positive reinforcement rather than keeping people locked down," she said.

"The people have moved on, they're moving, they're not staying to their set location by any manner or means," she said before adding that inter-county restrictions also pose a significant policing burden.