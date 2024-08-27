Cannabis, hash oil and ketamin worth €700k seized in raids across Ireland
Cannabis, hash oil and ketamin worth €700k seized in raids across Ireland

REVENUE officers have seized more than €700k worth of cannabis, ketamine and flavoured hash oils in raids across Ireland.

The contraband, worth over €718,000, was found in packages located in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare over the past week.

“Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin and the Midlands seized approximately 23.5 kgs of butane honey oil, 9.4 kgs of herbal cannabis and 513g of ketamine with a total combined value of €690,500, during the course of numerous operations,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

Contraband, worth over €718,000, was found in packages located across Ireland

“Various quantities of other illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €3,600, were also seized,” they added.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, India, Canada and Thailand and were intended for addresses across Ireland.

The packages were seized by Revenue officers over the past week

Revenue officers also seized a quantity of retail goods, with an estimated value of €19,600, due to infringements of Intellectual Property Rights.

Separately, Revenue officers from Rosslare were granted a three-month cash detention order by a judge following the seizure of €2,000 in cash.

“It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation,” the organisation confirmed.

Alcohol with a retail value of over €2,300, was also seized in another standalone operation over the past week.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” the Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

