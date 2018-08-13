Cannabis plants worth nearly €200,000 seized
News

Cannabis plants worth nearly €200,000 seized

Officers discovered a cannabis grow house on Sunday.

Following the search of a property in Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry, Gardaí have seized approximately €112,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb on August 12.

At approximately 8pm on Sunday evening, Gardaí from the Killarney District executed a search warrant and discovered a sophisticated grow house in operation.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized 140 cannabis plants and cannabis herb with a combined value of €192,000.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

