Cannabis user went to gardai to complain about the quality of the drugs he bought
News

Cannabis user went to gardai to complain about the quality of the drugs he bought

A MAN was immediately arrested after he walked into a police station in Dublin to complain about the quality of cannabis he had just bought.

Arthur Liwembe, a 34-year-old asylum seeker, has been spared a six-month prison sentence and instead will carry out 200 hours of community service.

Dublin District Court has heard that he has separately been given a deportation order.

Liwembe, originally from Malawi, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis at Kilmainham Garda Station last July.

His defence solicitor Anne Fitzgibbon argued that Liwembe had handed the drugs to the police because he was worried they “could be detrimental to people’s health”.

She also claims that while Liwembe had a history of drug-use due to “a very difficult upbringing”, he was now clean and that the former student nurse wishes to remain in Ireland.

Advertisement

After being arrested, Liwembe was searched and found to be carrying a box cutting knife. A knife his solicitor says he was “using for work as a handyman”.

Judge John Hughes said however that he thought Liwembe’s actions were “illogical to say the least” and that his behaviour was reminiscent of someone suffering from cannabis-induced “psychosis”.

Separately, Liwembe has pleaded guilty to a number of other charges.

He admitted repeatedly trespassing at an address he used to live and work at because he was “under the misapprehension that he still lived there.”

What a dope.

See More: Cannabis, Dublin District Court, Garda, Kilmainham Garda Station

Related

Woman in Co. Clare arrested after €900,000 worth of cannabis is seized
News 3 days ago

Woman in Co. Clare arrested after €900,000 worth of cannabis is seized

By: Harry Brent

Coca-Cola heir arrested in Caribbean after landing on private jet with Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers and '$1.3M worth of cannabis hemp' on board
News 2 weeks ago

Coca-Cola heir arrested in Caribbean after landing on private jet with Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers and '$1.3M worth of cannabis hemp' on board

By: Aidan Lonergan

Hand grenades and over €2m worth of drugs seized by Gardaí as man in his 70s is questioned
News 3 weeks ago

Hand grenades and over €2m worth of drugs seized by Gardaí as man in his 70s is questioned

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Historic Irish pub is demolished illegally in Australia
News 21 seconds ago

Historic Irish pub is demolished illegally in Australia

By: Harry Brent

Grant takes home heating solutions to a whole new level
Business 1 hour ago

Grant takes home heating solutions to a whole new level

By: Harry Brent

As many as eight percent of sheep are gay, according to scientists
News 1 hour ago

As many as eight percent of sheep are gay, according to scientists

By: Aidan Lonergan

People who skip breakfast ‘twice as likely to die from heart disease or stroke’
News 3 hours ago

People who skip breakfast ‘twice as likely to die from heart disease or stroke’

By: Jack Beresford

Catholic bishop condemned for claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’
News 4 hours ago

Catholic bishop condemned for claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’

By: Jack Beresford