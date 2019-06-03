Cannabis user went to gardai to complain about the quality of the drugs he bought

A MAN was immediately arrested after he walked into a police station in Dublin to complain about the quality of cannabis he had just bought.

Arthur Liwembe, a 34-year-old asylum seeker, has been spared a six-month prison sentence and instead will carry out 200 hours of community service.

Dublin District Court has heard that he has separately been given a deportation order.

Liwembe, originally from Malawi, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis at Kilmainham Garda Station last July.

His defence solicitor Anne Fitzgibbon argued that Liwembe had handed the drugs to the police because he was worried they “could be detrimental to people’s health”.

She also claims that while Liwembe had a history of drug-use due to “a very difficult upbringing”, he was now clean and that the former student nurse wishes to remain in Ireland.

After being arrested, Liwembe was searched and found to be carrying a box cutting knife. A knife his solicitor says he was “using for work as a handyman”.

Judge John Hughes said however that he thought Liwembe’s actions were “illogical to say the least” and that his behaviour was reminiscent of someone suffering from cannabis-induced “psychosis”.

Separately, Liwembe has pleaded guilty to a number of other charges.

He admitted repeatedly trespassing at an address he used to live and work at because he was “under the misapprehension that he still lived there.”

What a dope.