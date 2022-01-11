Carcass of unknown animal among reasons for 59 food safety breaches in 2021

THE PRESENCE of a carcass of an unknown animal in a takeaway was among the reasons for 59 enforcement orders served on food businesses in Ireland in 2021.

In the closure order issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) to Express Fish and Chips, Monkstown, Co Dublin, on 17 December it was stated that the business had a "significant rodent infestation," and the "carcass of an unknown dead animal was evident on the floor in the waste and food storage room."

The inspector stated that the business posed "a grave and immediate danger to food safety."

Another business named Chaska in Dublin 1 was ordered to close in November when a foul drain serving the kitchen and associated areas was blocked.

"This had resulted in the staff toilet overflowing sewage not the floor," the closure order said.

Food workers were then observed walking through the sewage and foul water, spreading it through the kitchen while food was being prepared.

No hand wash, food wash or equipment wash facilities were available as a result of the blocked drain.

The 59 breaches represented a 40% increase in comparison to 42 in 2020, which the FSAI says reflects the reopening of many food businesses following long periods of temporary closures in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

Overall 47 closure orders, two improvement orders and ten prohibition orders were issued.

Poor knowledge of basic food safety and hygiene rules and inadequate temperature control in the storage and preparation of food were also noted as issues.

One business in Co Monaghan, Kamaceuticals Limited, trading as Kama Hemp, was ordered to close the activities of the business insofar as those activities relates to placing food on the market, and to close internet sites and social media accounts operated by the business.

This order was issued under the in November and related to novel foods, specifically Canabidiol (CBD) oil, produced using alcohol in the production process in contravention of European Union legislation.

Speaking about the figures and orders issued,Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI stressed the serious nature of a food business being served an Enforcement Order.

"Unfortunately, many of the reasons cited for Enforcement Orders concern the basic requirements for food safety and hygiene and should not be happening in any food business," she said.

'There is absolutely no excuse for negligent food practices at any time. Enforcement Orders are served on food businesses only when a serious risk to consumer health has been established or where there are a number of ongoing serious breaches of food legislation."

She said "all food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to ensure that the food they produce is safe to eat and that they implement and support a strong food safety culture within the business."

"Consumers have a right to safe food. Non-compliance by food businesses will not be tolerated and all breaches of food safety legislation will be dealt with the full extent of the law," she finished.