Catholic bishop condemned for claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’
News

Catholic bishop condemned for claiming LGBT+ Pride events are ‘harmful for children’

A CATHOLIC Bishop has come in for strong criticism online after urging Catholics not to attend Pride events because they promote a culture that is “contrary to the Catholic faith”.

The Bishop of Providence, Thomas Tobin, took to Twitter to urge Catholics not to support or attend any of the LGBTQ “Pride Month” events being held in the US over the course of June.

Bishop Tobin tweeted that LGBTQ events promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals” and “are especially harmful for children”.

Advertisement

His tweet soon went viral, with many quick to highlight the hypocrisy of such a warning given the number of sexual abuse allegations being levelled at the Catholic Church.

Numerous cases of alleged sexual abuse involving members of the Catholic church have come to light in recent years, with the Catholic Church also implicated in several alleged cover-ups.

Actress Mia Farrow was among those to criticise the tweet.

Star Trek actor Wilson Cruz was similarly critical.

Advertisement

As was wrestling legend Kevin Nash.

It was a worrying development for one writer.

Advertisement

While the UK's very own David Schneider was similarly scathing.

One American broadcaster, meanwhile, was quick to highlight Bishop Tobin's past.

Another saw the tweet as an example of why change is needed in the Catholic Church.

Advertisement

Despite the widespread condemnation of Bishop Tobin's claims, the offending tweet has nevertheless been retweeted 6,226 times and liked a further 23,140 times.

See More: Gay, LGBT

Related

Ireland ranks among top honeymoon destinations for LGBT couples
News 6 months ago

Ireland ranks among top honeymoon destinations for LGBT couples

By: Jack Beresford

Irish government to apologise for historic convictions of gay men
News 11 months ago

Irish government to apologise for historic convictions of gay men

By: Ryan Price

Pope tells man sexually abused by Catholic priest: It's OK to be gay, God made you that way
News 1 year ago

Pope tells man sexually abused by Catholic priest: It's OK to be gay, God made you that way

By: Sean Smith

Latest

Horrifying video of fishermen hacking off shark's tail before throwing it back into ocean sparks outrage
News 20 minutes ago

Horrifying video of fishermen hacking off shark's tail before throwing it back into ocean sparks outrage

By: Aidan Lonergan

Sajid Javid criticised for saying ‘Ireland is the tail that wags the dog’ in Brexit negotiations
News 5 hours ago

Sajid Javid criticised for saying ‘Ireland is the tail that wags the dog’ in Brexit negotiations

By: Jack Beresford

Love Island contestant engulfed in race row after 'blacking up' in social media post
News 6 hours ago

Love Island contestant engulfed in race row after 'blacking up' in social media post

By: Jack Beresford

Sean Cox congratulates Liverpool on Champions League win in emotional message to club
News 7 hours ago

Sean Cox congratulates Liverpool on Champions League win in emotional message to club

By: Jack Beresford

Irish war veteran is one of just six surviving pilots who fought in the Battle of Britain
News 1 day ago

Irish war veteran is one of just six surviving pilots who fought in the Battle of Britain

By: Harry Brent