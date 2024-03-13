Celtic release new jersey to celebrate club's Irish foundations

SCOTTISH football club Celtic have released a new jersey to celebrate the side's Irish foundations.

The shirt is part of a new Origins range from the club and kit manufacturer Adidas.

It follows on from a similar range released last year that coincided with the club's 135th anniversary and which also paid tribute to the side's Irish roots.

"Thousands upon thousands have sailed the Irish Sea to support the Bhoys over the years," read a Celtic statement accompanying the launch of the new range.

"Their passion and that of the proud Irish players who have pulled on the Hoops for Celtic, alongside the managers and coaches who have been written into the club's illustrious history, ensure that our Celtic connections are celebrated worldwide — then, now and always!"

The Origins collection draws inspiration from the classic green, white and gold of both Celtic and Ireland and features the clover from the Celtic crest.

The new jersey is the centrepiece of the collection and features a pinstripe design, with the iconic Celtic four-leaf clover embroidered on the breast.

The clover and the Adidas badge are in a tonal green, contrasting with the green of the jersey, while the pinstripes, ribbing and Adidas stripes on the shoulder are in white.

The collar and sleeves feature a gold trim while on the reverse, there is an Irish Tricolour below the neckline.

The collection also includes a similarly-themed training top, training pants, polo shirt and track jacket.

Glasgow-based club Celtic was founded following an 1887 initiative driven by Irish Marist, Brother Walfrid, in order to feed the poor and hungry in Glasgow's East End, many of them Irish.

Born Andrew Kerins in Ballymote, Co. Sligo on May 18, 1840, Brother Walfrid hoped to feed the newcomers who were finding employment difficult and help them integrate into life in Scotland.

The name Celtic was intrinsic to the values and aims of the club in establishing a link between the indigenous Scots and those arrived from Ireland.

Many Irish have since graced the pitch at Celtic Park, including Brother Walfrid's fellow Sligo native Sean Fallon, who both played for the Hoops and also served as caretaker manager.

Donegal man Pat Bonner spent his entire professional career at the club, during which time he made 80 appearances for Ireland.

Meanwhile, Irishmen Liam Scales from Wicklow and Norwich loanee Adam Idah from Cork are regulars in this season's starting XI.

The new Adidas x Celtic FC Irish Origins collection ranges in price from £38 to £55 and is available from the Celtic online store by clicking here.