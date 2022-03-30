Centenary of Irish Air Corps marked with ceremony and fly-past
News

Centenary of Irish Air Corps marked with ceremony and fly-past

IRELAND’S Minister for Defence, Mr Simon Coveney and the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, attended an event in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel last week to mark the 100th anniversary of the Irish Air Corps.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney (centre) was among those in attendance

They were joined by the General Officer Commanding the Air Corps, Brigadier General Rory O'Connor in celebrating the occasion.

A fly-past helped marked the anniversary

A poem titled Onto the Curve of the World written by serving Air Corps member, Cpl Michael J. Whelan, was then recited by him.

The event concluded with a PC9M Fly-past during the National Anthem, followed by a mass fly-past review by aircraft from the Irish Air Corps.

See More: Anniversary, Irish Air Corps, Simon Coveney

Related

Detectives offer £30k reward for information on 30th anniversary of police officer's murder
News 2 months ago

Detectives offer £30k reward for information on 30th anniversary of police officer's murder

By: Fiona Audley

Memorials take place across the world commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
News 6 months ago

Memorials take place across the world commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

By: Fiona Audley

The Good Friday Agreement was signed 23 years ago today
News 11 months ago

The Good Friday Agreement was signed 23 years ago today

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

WE HAVE CHEFS: Irish brothers' new business addresses international shortage of kitchen staff
Business 3 hours ago

WE HAVE CHEFS: Irish brothers' new business addresses international shortage of kitchen staff

By: Mal Rogers

Mayors of Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region look to strengthening ties during meeting with Simon Coveney
News 3 hours ago

Mayors of Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region look to strengthening ties during meeting with Simon Coveney

By: Connell McHugh

Legendary fiddler Paddy Glackin will receive highest traditional Irish music award
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Legendary fiddler Paddy Glackin will receive highest traditional Irish music award

By: Irish Post

Niamh Briggs feels Ireland have to enjoy the France fixture this weekend
Sport 19 hours ago

Niamh Briggs feels Ireland have to enjoy the France fixture this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

£3 million in funding announced for City of Derry Airport
Travel 20 hours ago

£3 million in funding announced for City of Derry Airport

By: Connell McHugh