'Centre of our world': Family pay tribute to Irishman who died following altercation at Sussex holiday park
Michael McDonagh was a father of six (Image: Sussex Police)

THE FAMILY of an Irishman who died following an altercation with a group of people at a holiday park in East Sussex have described him as 'the centre of our world'.

Father-of-six Michael McDonagh, 53, who lived in London but was originally from Co. Sligo, had been on a family holiday with his wife and children.

The incident at the Camber Sands Holiday Park, operated by Parkdean Resorts, took place at around 10.50pm on Friday, August 5.

Mr McDonagh was sadly pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

Seven people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

'Broken hearts and unanswered questions'

In a statement, Mr McDonagh's family have described him as 'the life and soul of every party'.

"On Saturday morning we found out we lost our father Michael McDonagh," read the statement.

"Michael was a loving and supportive husband of 32 years and a father of six, taken from us whilst on a family holiday.

"His family meant everything to him. He came away to make memories with his wife and children and instead we are walking away with broken hearts and unanswered questions.

"It's impossible to put into words how we all feel. Our dad was the centre of our world and the life and soul of every party.

"Not only did my dad make such a huge impact on our family but also to countless people who knew him throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.

"Michael was a kind-hearted man who died too young, leaving behind all those that loved him."

'Complex and fast-moving investigation'

On Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers of Sussex Police said the force was 'working tirelessly' on the case.

"My condolences go out to Michael's family following Friday night's tragic events," she said.

"A complex and fast-moving investigation is underway to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.

"I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could aid the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police, quoting Operation Molton.

