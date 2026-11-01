Child in critical condition following Co. Armagh collision

THREE children have been injured, one critically, following a road traffic collision in Co. Armagh.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Cusher Road in Markethill on Saturday afternoon.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences in connection with the incident.

"Shortly after 1.20pm, officers and colleagues from the emergency services attended a report of a collision involving a car and another car which was towing a caravan," said Inspector Brown of the PSNI.

"Three children were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

"Two of the children sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision, whilst the third remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

"One woman aged in her 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

"She remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

The Cusher Road has since reopened to traffic, however, police enquiries remain ongoing this morning.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have relevant camera footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 715 of October 31.

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