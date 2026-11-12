IN PICTURES: President Catherine Connolly marks one year in office

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has marked the anniversary of her inauguration by making a series of visits to community-based organisations.

Ms Connolly was inaugurated as the tenth President of Ireland on November 11, 2025.

Yesterday, she marked the anniversary by making visits to a school, a family centre and a nursing unit in Dublin.

The president visited Gaelscoil Áine in Drumcondra, Hill Street Family Resource Centre in Dublin 1 and Raheny Community Nursing Unit.

These visits were designed to echo President Connolly’s first full day in office, on November 12, 2025, when she visited Gaelscoil Inse Chór, Trim Family Resource Centre and Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit.

“Over the past twelve months, President Connolly has undertaken over 345 public engagements, visiting people and projects reflecting the full diversity of Irish life across all 32 counties, including five of our islands – Achill, Arranmore, Inis Bó Finne, Tory and Rathlin,” a spokesperson for the president’s office confirmed this week.

“The President has made four official visits to Northern Ireland in February, August, September and November, as well as travelling to overseas engagements in England, Scotland, Spain, Norway and Slovenia, highlighting the importance of peace at gatherings of fellow Heads of State and meeting with members of the Irish Diaspora,” they added.

To coincide with the anniversary of the President’s inauguration, the Office of the President of Ireland published a document highlighting some of the President’s key activities over the last year.

The booklet features details and images of some of the President’s engagements to date, including her visit to Leeds Irish Centre and her meeting with King Charles while in Britian.

The publication is available to view here.