Gardaí identify body of man found at Dublin waste recycling centre

GARDAÍ have identified the body of a man found at a Dublin waste recycling centre recently.

The body was discovered shortly before 1am on Saturday, October 24 at the Greyhound Recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Following the discovery, gardaí said they believed the body could have been at the site for several days.

They also released a description of the man and images of his clothing in a bid to identify him.

Gardaí have now said that following their appeal, they received numerous pieces information that provided 'a definite line of enquiry and possible identification'.

"Following the results of DNA analysis the identification has now been confirmed," added gardaí.

The man's family has been informed and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support them, while a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.