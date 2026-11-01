'An inspiration to us all': Irish athlete Ciara Mageean dies after cancer battle

IRISH athlete Ciara Mageean has died at the age of 34 following her battle with cancer.

Mageean, from Portaferry in Co. Down, revealed in July 2025 that she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

In June of this year, the two-time Olympian said she had in fact been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer and had undergone 18 rounds of chemotherapy since her diagnosis.

A short statement on her social media accounts today said she had sadly passed away.

"At 6.30am this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones," it read.

"A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Medal success and record breaker

Mageean competed at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She was set to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after winning gold at that year's European Championships in Rome but injury prevented her participation.

As well as her gold in the 1,500m at Rome 2024, Mageean also claimed silver in the event at the 2022 European Championships in Munich and bronze at the 2016 edition in Amsterdam.

She also won bronze at the 2019 European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in 2019 and claimed silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In 2020, Mageean set a new national record in the 1,000m, breaking the time set by Sonia O'Sullivan 27 years earlier.

She was also the national record holder in the 800m, 1,500m and mile.

In a statement, Athletics Ireland said it was 'deeply saddened' to learn of Mageean's passing.

"Ciara was a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many," it added.

"“Her courage, warmth and spirit will leave a lasting legacy.

"The thoughts and heartfelt condolences of everyone at Athletics Ireland are with Ciara's family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"May she rest in peace."

The Irish Olympic Team commented: "A big heart who made a massive impact on the Irish sporting community and will be missed terribly.

"Once an Olympian, always an Olympian."

'A truly remarkable young woman'

Tributes have started flooding in for Mageean, who celebrated her marriage to long-term partner Thomas Moran during the recent Bank Holiday weekend, having tied the knot in a small ceremony earlier in October.

"Heartbreaking news this morning to hear of the passing of Ciara Mageean," said Tánaiste Simon Harris.

"She was a European champion, two-time Olympian, a proud Irish athlete and an extraordinary person.

"Ciara was an inspiration to us all on the track, but the courage and honesty with which she spoke about her cancer diagnosis touched so many people.

"She gave so many others strength and hope.

"My thoughts are with her husband Thomas, her family, her friends and the people of Portaferry.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald described Mageean as 'a truly remarkable young woman'.

"Absolutely heartbreaking news about Ciara Mageean," she said.

"A proud daughter of Portaferry, a European champion and an inspiration to so many across Ireland.

"Ciara brought us such joy and pride through her incredible achievements on the track, and showed extraordinary courage, strength and grace in the face of her illness.

"Taken far too soon, with so much more life to live.

"My deepest sympathies to Ciara's husband Thomas, her family, friends and everyone who loved her.

"Ireland has lost a truly remarkable young woman.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."

'A bright shining light'

Comedian and friend Jarlath Regan said there was 'nothing fair' about the talented Mageean's passing at such a young age.

"Ciara was one of the greatest humans you could ever hope to meet," he added.

"She was a bright shining light. She had the biggest heart. Inspirational words, kindness and laughter flowed out of her.

"The last conversation we had was all about her message of hope, love, empathy and the reality that all any of us have is today. That's all that's guaranteed. She will never be forgotten.

"I'm thinking of Tommy and her extended family today.

"Ciara you were something else. I know we were lucky to have you as long as we did. I miss you so much already."

Meanwhile, sports journalist Thomas Niblock of the GAA Social podcast said of Mageean's passing that 'a light has gone out in the world'.

"Authentic, talented, decent. Her kindness and wonderful personality was a joy to watch and see," he added.

"Then came her iconic sporting achievements.

"When we sat down with Ciara for the GAA Social in July, she received disappointing news the day before.

"Ciara didn't want to cancel, so we recorded on the Tuesday. It's 90 minutes Oisin [McConville] and myself will always treasure.

"To Thomas, I'm so sorry. She was mad about you.

"To the Mageean family, all her great friends and the Portaferry community — what a stunning human being to call one of your own. This is so unfair.

"I've never met a person who met Ciara who didn't love her. A one off. The best of us."

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