Man and woman 'left terrified' after being assaulted by masked men during Belfast burglary

A MAN and woman were 'left terrified' after being assaulted by four masked men during an aggravated burglary in Belfast.

The pair were both punched in the face during the incident, with the man requiring hospital treatment.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident, which occurred in the Castlereagh Road are shortly before 8.30pm on Friday, October 30.

"It's understood access was gained to the property via a side gate, with the suspects then smashing a rear door with a metal pole," said Detective Sergeant Barnes of the PSNI.

"Once inside, they demanded money from a male occupant, took his phone and punched him several times to the face.

"The phone was later discarded nearby. He sustained facial injuries which required medical treatment.

"A woman who was also inside the house at the time was left injured after the males punched her to the side of her face and pulled her down a set of stairs.

"The suspects also rummaged through drawers and luggage inside the property before making off empty-handed from the rear of the property.

"Enquiries suggest they got into a dark coloured four-door vehicle that made off on the Castlereagh Road country-bound.

"Both occupants of the property were left terrified by what happened and are recovering from their subsequent injuries, which could have been much more serious.

"This was a senseless attack, and our enquiries are continuing to determine a motive and who was responsible."

Anyone with relevant information or camera footage is asked to contact police.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.