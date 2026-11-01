Pedestrian in his 70s dies in Co. Kilkenny collision

A MAN in his 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred on the R691 at Desart Demesne near Callan at around 5.50pm on Friday, October 30.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed to allow for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators while the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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