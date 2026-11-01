One man dead and another injured following reported stabbing incident at Co. Kerry IPAS centre

ONE man has died and a second has been injured following a reported stabbing incident at an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre in Co. Kerry.

The incident occurred at the former Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee in the early hours of Saturday, October 21.

Gardaí said they have arrested a man in connection with the incident and he is currently being held at a garda station in the county.

"Shortly after 5.20am, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance at a residential property in Ballymullen, Tralee," read a garda statement.

"Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with serious injuries; he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

"A second man, aged in his 40s, also sustained injuries during the incident and was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Another man, also in his late 40s, was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

"He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kerry."

The statement added that the Office of the State Pathologist had been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau had been requested to attend.

The scene was preserved for forensic and technical examinations while a post-mortem examination is being arranged.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed and an Incident Room has been established at Tralee Garda Station.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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