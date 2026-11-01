'Disturbing and disgusting': Councillor's anger after pigs' heads left in Co. Down park

A COUNCILLOR in Co. Down has condemned those behind an incident in which pigs' heads were left in a local park.

Mark Gibbons, an Independent Councillor on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, described the display as 'disturbing and disgusting'.

The council has said it is aware of the incident and is in contact with police.

The grim sight was discovered in Kilbroney Park in Rostrevor on Saturday morning.

Two pigs' heads, one impaled on a stick, were positioned either side of a red spray-painted sign reading 'Here piggy piggy'.

Responding to the incident, Cllr Gibbons condemned those behind the display in the scenic park, which is popular with families and campers and is home to the Narnia Trail tourist attraction.

"Leaving real pigs' heads in Kilbroney Park is vile, sickening and utterly disgraceful," he posted on social media.

"Halloween is no excuse for such a revolting act. This is a public space used by families and children. Whoever is responsible should be ashamed.

"I won't be sharing the disturbing image. Such a disgusting and disturbing thing to do. Imagine a child seeing this?

"All has been reported and being removed."

In a subsequent update, Cllr Gibbons revealed he had since had to remove racist comments from his post, writing: "Unfortunately I have had to delete, ban and block a number of race hate-filled comments from this post. So very sad."

In a statement, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said it was aware of the incident and was 'working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and relevant partners'.

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.