Christmas woe as M&S axes festive Food to Order service for Ireland

THIS is not just Christmas, this is Christmas without the M&S Christmas Food to Order service.

Yes, retailer M&S — whose iconic 'this is not just food' ads were voiced by Irish actress Dervla Kirwan — has revealed that Irish customers won't be able to avail of its festive food ordering facility.

The British company said there was "too much risk that we could potentially let customers down", citing challenges to the food industry.

Previously, customers could place click and collect orders from the company's festive catalogue and have it in time for Christmas.

However, the service has been axed in both Northern Ireland and the Republic, where the company has 20 and 18 stores respectively.

Addressing customers in Ireland, a statement from the company said: "Regrettably, we're unable to offer customers in the Republic of Ireland our Christmas Food to Order service this year.

"At M&S, we want to make this Christmas a magical one for all our customers.

"Given the current challenges in the food industry, there was too much risk that we could potentially let customers down with key items in their orders ahead of the all-important big day — we'd never want to do that.

"The good news is that we'll still have everything you need for a truly delicious Christmas in your M&S store."

A similar statement was issued for Northern Ireland customers, where the firm has also halted flower, food gift and wine deliveries, as well as its cake ordering service.

Despite saying it will have everything for Christmas in stores, M&S has also revealed it will cut 800 lines from Irish outlets.

According to Independent.ie, the stock changes are a result of complex rules and excessive paperwork caused by Brexit.

M&S also announced this week that it is closing 11 of its stores in France as a result supply chain problems caused by Brexit.